FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 332
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The article is an Oscar !
Catch!
Masterpiece... and the music...
The article is an Oscar !
Catch!
What about that dude, he came to say hello, said eur 08, then parity and left...
So what now - salt?
yeah two plus two equals booze =)
What about that dude, he came to say hello, said eur 08, then parity and left...
So what now - salt?
If the price is profitable, then you can salt it )))) Do you have a good price? )))
What about that dude, he came to say hello, said eur 08, then parity and left...
So what now - salt?
If the price has become favourable, you can salt it )))) Are you getting a bargain price? )))
I don't know.... it's Friday...
not five, but 25 ))) don't be misled...
Tell me where you've been.)))
I wonder if anyone has salted above 1.36 and is still holding on!
Tell us where you've been...))
Getting a job, starting a business... the hustle and bustle, in a word...
I've been working on an advisor, but it's not as easy as I'd like it to be...
Getting a job, starting a business... the hustle and bustle, in a word...
Worked on a councillor, but it's not as easy as I'd like it to be...