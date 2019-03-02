FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 332

artikul:
Masterpiece... and the music...
The article is an Oscar !

Catch!


 
Vizard_:
artikul:

What about that dude, he came to say hello, said eur 08, then parity and left...

So what now - salt?

 
Myth63:
yeah two plus two equals booze =)
not five, but 25 ))) don't be misled...
 
stranger:

If the price is profitable, then you can salt it )))) Do you have a good price? )))

 
stranger:

I wonder if anyone has salted above 1.36 and is still holding?!
 
artikul:

I don't know.... it's Friday...

chepikds:
Tell me where you've been.)))

 
chepikds:
Idler.
 
stranger:

Getting a job, starting a business... the hustle and bustle, in a word...

I've been working on an advisor, but it's not as easy as I'd like it to be...

 
chepikds:

So you don't have the grail?
