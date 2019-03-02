FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 588
I don't know when you got into the sell...
I need GBPJPY
I'm not dealing.
but to put the canals on the yen?
Can I throw in a canal?
Ilya, you have to count the pound and the yen in order to put canals on the yen, do you have any idea about that?)) I wouldn't do it.)
To hell with the pound and the euro.
Sold the yen. Let's hope from the very top.
and the target sticks to the left in the middle that will draw...
the harrier is going to move too...
and throw in the canals?
I think it is not a promising pair for analysis, I don't think anyone exchanges pounds for yen as both are for the dollar.
I don't think anybody may swap yen and pound for the yen or dollar.
I think it makes sense to stop at 6 dollar pairs, and better to dump the chiff and the New Zealander as well.)