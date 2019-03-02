FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 369
What's the point of your boo, but the 82pps closed yesterday and the boo on 5011 is a yes)
hehe=) and i'm 4986 in BU =) and i closed three refills yesterday =)
Well, at least you're looking that way, we won't scold you yet)
OK, here's another one...
Ilya, the pound is now stronger than the cad and the canadian will give strength to the euro))))
do you not need the Grail???
I expect a strengthening of the Caddy and a strengthening of the pound in the medium term. I have a feeling the pound will go sideways.
Vo, now I see resistance on the pound at 1.5162-76)