FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1203
news on the Canadian tomorrow...
My old marking (blue) didn't work out, didn't let me go into the sell, trying a new one (red variant), resistance at the top is 1.2613...
Bears are pushing, as far as I am concerned:
although eura is on balance and down volume:
Basically no different from yesterday's levels. I understand a weaker level at the bottom? Although a head and shoulders pattern is emerging
Take advantage of it.)
I bid you farewell now, O foolhardy youths)))
Stay! Who's going to teach us kids the right way? )) I bet you'd be bored without the lads, too.)
My trades are also up. Both the pound and the euro.
So what about going down beforehand? )) my levels don't say so ))
No, brother, I'll be right up.