news on the Canadian tomorrow...


 
My old marking (blue) didn't work out, didn't let me go into the sell, trying a new one (red variant), resistance at the top is 1.2613...


 
Bears are pushing, as far as I am concerned:


although eura is on balance and down volume:


 
The first pancake is the levels on the eu today:



Basically no different from yesterday's levels. I understand a weaker level at the bottom? Although a head and shoulders pattern is emerging
 

All right, Gandalf, don't pony up! )) How many times have you left?

Stay! Who's going to teach us kids the right way? )) I bet you'd be bored without the lads, too.)
 
My trades are gone too. And the pound and the euro.
 
So, shall we go down beforehand? ))) my levels don't seem to say so ))
 
No, brother, I'll be right up.

