I haven't voiced anything about what I'm doing or what I'm currently writing, so your point makes no sense. )))
And what about China?)) don't be modest, Sensei))))
whatever you do, prediction is impossible. price reacts almost instantly.
Impossible is impossible. What's it to me? )))
You have the right to think what you like. Just like I have the right not to change anyone's mind. ;)
So you haven't read my theory? (price beats H1 H4 medium term - so 100-300 pips prediction is quite possible)
Here is a screenshot of the 28th of January, you can clearly see that there is no one below 49:
The question is which period is relevant now and for what purposes in the future, you probably do not only look at monthly periods and analyze the dynamics of volumes within this month.
It may turn out that the imbalance level is one for a short period and the other for a larger one, so you don't know which one is higher. Of course, there are also options when time is running out or when monthly futures contracts are balanced.
But in MQL - it won't work, because you need the following changing parameters: price - from and to, timestamp, analysis of futures before you split them into options, option and futures status (enough to start with).
You don't understand anything and you can't see anything. How can you even draw conclusions from nothing? That's no way to live. It's tantamount to being perpetually deluded on all fronts. ))))
If you're trying to apply a psychological trick, I haven't ruled it out from the start and have taken it into account beforehand. ;))
