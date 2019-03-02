FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 885

tol64:
I haven't voiced anything about what I'm doing or what I'm currently writing, so your point makes no sense. )))
whatever it is you are doing now, a prediction is impossible. the price reacts almost instantly.
 
stranger:
And what about China?)) don't be modest, Sensei))))
what if you're chinese ))
 
_new-rena:
whatever you do, prediction is impossible. price reacts almost instantly.

Impossible is impossible. What's it to me? )))

You have the right to think what you like. Just like I have the right not to change anyone's mind. ;)

 
_new-rena:
no matter what you do, a prediction is impossible. price reacts almost instantly.
Have you not read my theory? (price beats the H1 H4 medium term - so a 100-300 pips prediction is possible)
tol64:
Impossible is impossible. What's it to me? )))
But in MQL - you can't, because you need the following changing parameters: price - from and to, timestamp, analysis of futures before they are divided into options, the status of option and futures (enough to start). to do the analysis, you need to at least look - how it all changes over time and so on and so forth.
 
Ishim:
So you haven't read my theory? (price beats H1 H4 medium term - so 100-300 pips prediction is quite possible)
Price beats the tf, perl, need to write it down ...
 
stranger:
Here is a screenshot of the 28th of January, you can clearly see that there is no one below 49:

The question is which period is relevant now and for what purposes in the future, you probably do not only look at monthly periods and analyze the dynamics of volumes within this month.

It may turn out that the imbalance level is one for a short period and the other for a larger one, so you don't know which one is higher. Of course, there are also options when time is running out or when monthly futures contracts are balanced.

 
_new-rena:
But in MQL - it won't work, because you need the following changing parameters: price - from and to, timestamp, analysis of futures before you split them into options, option and futures status (enough to start with).

You don't understand anything and you can't see anything. How can you even draw conclusions from nothing? That's no way to live. It's tantamount to being perpetually deluded on all fronts. ))))

If you're trying to apply a psychological trick, I haven't ruled it out from the start and have taken it into account beforehand. ;))

tol64:

You don't understand anything and you can't see anything. How can you even draw conclusions from nothing? That's no way to live. It's tantamount to being perpetually deluded on all fronts. ))))

If you're trying to apply a psychological trick, I haven't ruled it out from the start and have taken it into account beforehand. ;))

as you wish. you have to consider in advance that my words reach the destination at kilometre 7.
Ishim:
So you haven't read my theory? (the price beats the H1 H4 medium term - so a 100-300 pips prediction is quite possible)
The price beats the buyers and sellers in the way that is profitable to it. and the players are banging their brains out, who thinks what. and the stock market should go to someone else's goal? if only the volumes were standing still....
