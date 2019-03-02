FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 626
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
And what could be there? They will break this consolidation up and go further, here they were just collecting money and driving you into sales.
the last right candle indicates the direction
now we need to get the buyers (liquidity), and throw
ТР 161,8 from candlestick height (mine is smaller - 1218)
check later...
and there's no need for lawyers here...
the last right candle indicates the direction
now we need to get the buyers (liquidity), and throw
ТР 161,8 from candlestick height (mine is smaller - 1218)
check later ...
and lawyers are not needed here...
and there's no need for lawyers here...
I'm just saying, I think we're having a nice conversation.I'm just afraid you'll get personal ( and get banned) and you need it ...
We've known each other for a long time, so don't go where you don't ask...
we've known each other for a long time, so there's no need to pry where you don't ask...
You just need to read=) and understand what we're saying here=) we sometimes give hints=)
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I am in the way, just sayso and I will not be here at all... You can check everything I have written, all A+ is closed.
Well, why not?
You sold a pound. You know what time it is? When they finish trading, they'll go drinking. They drink expensive moonshine and snacks are not pickles, they need and want money right now)))
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I'm in the way, just say so, and I won't be here at all ... You can check everything I've written, all A+ is closed ...
ignore it =) we already have a teacher here =)
You'll learn... A lot of people read this thread, but very few people write =)