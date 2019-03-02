FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 626

New comment
 
stranger:
And what could be there? They will break this consolidation up and go further, here they were just collecting money and driving you into sales.

the last right candle indicates the direction

now we need to get the buyers (liquidity), and throw

ТР 161,8 from candlestick height (mine is smaller - 1218)

check later...


and there's no need for lawyers here...

 
Lesorub:

the last right candle indicates the direction

now we need to get the buyers (liquidity), and throw

ТР 161,8 from candlestick height (mine is smaller - 1218)

check later ...


and lawyers are not needed here...

Ilya, you're a reasonable guy, why trade what's going to happen). If they're recruiting baiji, you should be recruiting with them.
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:


and there's no need for lawyers here...

I'm just afraid you'll get personal (and get banned), and you need it...
[Deleted]  
I sold GBP/USD as I said above 1.5362 and moved the take out to 1.5112
 
azfaraon:
I'm just saying, I think we're having a nice conversation.I'm just afraid you'll get personal ( and get banned) and you need it ...
We have known each other for a long time so don't go where you don't want to know ...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
We've known each other for a long time, so don't go where you don't ask...
I only wish you well ... And I didn't speak in a high-pitched tone like you do now ...
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:
we've known each other for a long time, so there's no need to pry where you don't ask...
you just need to read=) and understand what we're saying here=) we sometimes give hints=)
[Deleted]  
Myth63:
You just need to read=) and understand what we're saying here=) we sometimes give hints=)
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I get in the way, just say so and I will not be here at all ... You can check everything I wrote, all the + is closed .
 
azfaraon:
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I am in the way, just sayso and I will not be here at all... You can check everything I have written, all A+ is closed.

Well, why not?

You sold a pound. You know what time it is? When they finish trading, they'll go drinking. They drink expensive moonshine and snacks are not pickles, they need and want money right now)))

[Deleted]  
azfaraon:
Hints are good ... But I also write ... If I'm in the way, just say so, and I won't be here at all ... You can check everything I've written, all A+ is closed ...

ignore it =) we already have a teacher here =)

You'll learn... A lot of people read this thread, but very few people write =)

1...619620621622623624625626627628629630631632633...2119
New comment