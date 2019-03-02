FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 500
The resistance was there. If I say that the euro goes just above 1.19 will be understood, do you think?
take it off=)
After the signal, if anything remains....
I don't know, check my profile for the eura=)
Uh-huh, I looked it up. And if I say 29, will they understand?
we'll be watching in March.........
Won't the teacher swear?
he's always swearing.)
He's a feisty one today, 2% up, spreading his wings)))
Followed his link where he sent the youngsters to study))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))00
http://www.alpari.ru/ru/school/courses/basic_course_pt_1_moscow/