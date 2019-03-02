FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 500

New comment
[Deleted]  
stranger:
The resistance was there. If I say that the euro goes just above 1.19 will be understood, do you think?
I don't know, check my profile on the eur=)
 
Myth63:
take it off=)
After the signal, if anything remains....
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
After the signal, if anything remains....
take off the leftovers=)
 
Myth63:
I don't know, check my profile for the eura=)
Yeah, I did. And if I say 29, will they understand?
 
stranger:
Uh-huh, I looked it up. And if I say 29, will they understand?
If you don't tell them it'll take a couple of days to get there...
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Yeah, I did. And if I say 29, will they understand?
we'll see in march.........
 
Myth63:
we'll be watching in March.........
Won't the teacher swear?
[Deleted]  
stranger:
Won't the teacher swear?
He's always swearing=)
 
Myth63:
he's always swearing.)

He's a feisty one today, 2% up, spreading his wings)))

Followed his link where he sent the youngsters to study))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))00

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/school/courses/basic_course_pt_1_moscow/

 
harrier, pipsarian target: 1.2390...
1...493494495496497498499500501502503504505506507...2119
New comment