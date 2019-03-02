FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 297

Vizard_:
I've been messing around with the 11th pattern lately...

I know the route of number eleven. But the pattern is puzzling, are they numbered as well?

Or is that how the rails are camouflaged?

 
Vizard_:
What's that?
 

Yes, it's two ... roughly equal... long candles of different colours...

The names are 11-barrel sticks-rails, etc...

 
Vizard_:

What's a Mercurian? A birdie? The one who has been waiting for a fuy six years?)))
 
stranger:
yeah ))))
 
Vizard_:
Eh, we'd like to have an exuberant GURU, but this one is old, not moving))))
 
Nestradamus:

Or is this the way the rails are disguised?

yes... he's got more fibs in there... I just look at 11 as a headland sometimes, that's all...
 
stranger:
hilarious... yeah... tired ))))
stranger:

Ahh, you could, but there was not much traffic expected there, and not much traffic at night either.

Yeah, I did, and I said yesterday that the pound doesn't honour the pound)


 
Vizard_:
yeah... it's got more fibs in it... I'm just looking at 11 as a headland sometimes, that's all...

Let's have a bedtime story.

Here's mine--

