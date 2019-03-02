FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 413
My system is simpler )) )) If the program has calculated the level, the price will be there ))))
It will be, and the time indicates when the price will be there?
I understand your system in principle - not a panacea of course - more often than not. (think of the stops!)
Don't contradict the Master!!!!!
For quasi-trading it is not a significant factor ))))
Homodril, you've been pooping in the thread again! - The cleaner will come and clean you up on his day off.
I think about them 60 times a minute )))
It's not essential, but what if it's not there until 10 years from now?
I don't need stops, and those who don't put them will put them and catch them )))))))))) (and then become a demoscreenjacker)
Teacher, maybe it's because you're so dumb you can't calculate the loss from trading with and without stops over a period of time? ....
Thank you!
Teacher, don't ta, I'm afraid ...