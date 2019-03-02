FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 413

artikul:
My system is simpler )) )) If the program has calculated the level, the price will be there ))))
I basically got your system - not a panacea, of course - more often it will be there than not. (think of the stops!)
 
Alexey:
It will be, and the time indicates when the price will be there?
For quasi-trading, this is an irrelevant factor )))
 
Ishim:
I understand your system in principle - not a panacea of course - more often than not. (think of the stops!)
I think about them 60 times a minute )))
 
stranger:
Don't contradict the Master!!!!!
Homodril, you've been pooping in the thread again! - A cleaner will come along this weekend and clean you up.
 
artikul:
For quasi-trading it is not a significant factor ))))
Irrelevant, what if it's not there until 10 years from now?
 
Ishim:
Homodril, you've been pooping in the thread again! - The cleaner will come and clean you up on his day off.
Teacher, don't be like that, I'm afraid...
 
artikul:
I think about them 60 times a minute )))
I don't need stops, and whoever doesn't put them in will put them in and catch them )))))))))) (and then become a demoscreenjacker)
 
Alexey:
It's not essential, but what if it's not there until 10 years from now?
There won't be anything in 10 years )))
 
Ishim:
I don't need stops, and those who don't put them will put them and catch them )))))))))) (and then become a demoscreenjacker)

Teacher, maybe it's because you're so dumb you can't calculate the loss from trading with and without stops over a period of time? ....

Thank you!

 
stranger:
Teacher, don't ta, I'm afraid ...
Bigfoot's got a yen )))) (and silence) - I won't answer you again troll.
