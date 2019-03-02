FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 692
I don't agree with that either. But why argue? Next week, I think, will decide everything. )
Anyway, should I not write anything else? Should I not show why I think so?
Yeah I'm not arguing with HIM, but HOW the pound's pleas for 46 look and why it suddenly wants to go there, would look)))))))))))))))
Teacher, show me how he begs...
1.5440- 1.5080 - 1.5310 - 1.4760
I've been trying to graph it... Very doubtful, sorry...
Well then join the pygmies and start booing
At least use the Fibonacci levels ( a variant for waveformers say) and you will discover
What the hell are you doing? I thought they were extinct. )))) (dinosaurs)
What the fuck are you betting on black? You'll get it now. (if it's not zero)
Well then join the pygmies and start booing
)) I don't see the point in interfering with your interesting discussion. That's not why I'm here. )
Profits.