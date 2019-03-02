FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 692

lmius:
I don't agree with that either. But why argue? Next week, I think, will decide everything. )
Yeah I'm not arguing with HIM, but HOW the pound's pleas for 46 and what he suddenly wants there would look)))))))))))))))
 
azfaraon:
Anyway, should I not write anything else? Should I not show why I think so?
Of course you do. )
 
stranger:
Yeah I'm not arguing with HIM, but HOW the pound's pleas for 46 look and why it suddenly wants to go there, would look)))))))))))))))
Maybe a trend? Well, there's not much to go on. )
 
azfaraon:
1.5440- 1.5080 - 1.5310 - 1.4760
 
stranger:
Teacher, show me how he begs...
you can piss all you want...
 
Ishim:
1.5440- 1.5080 - 1.5310 - 1.4760
Tried to break it down on the chart... Very doubtful, sorry...
 
lmius:
Well then join the pygmies and start booing

lmius:
Ishim:
Use at least the Fibonacci levels (a variant for wave traders, let's say) and you will get
 
azfaraon:
What the hell are you doing? I thought they were extinct. )))) (dinosaurs)

What the fuck are you betting on black? You'll get it now. (if it's not zero)

 
Ishim:
Well then join the pygmies and start booing

)) I don't see the point in interfering with your interesting discussion. That's not why I'm here. )

Profits.

