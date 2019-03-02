FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 931

from 1.1110-15 I think to buy the euro 80 pips up
 
azfaraon:
I'm waiting for the exit ... up to 1.5580 or so
or maybe even downwards (I expect it at 5250-5200 without options)
 
Lesorub:

it feels like the eura is about to shoot upwards (through 39 p.)...

bullfighting

No it won't, there's no gunpowder.
Alexey:
No it won't, there's no gunpowder.
there is =) tucked into the shorts is not bad =) we have to stop...
 
Spekul:
Pound sold?

The pound is frozen for now. I'll be guided by gold.

 
Myth63:
there =) they're tucked into their shorts a lot =) we have to stop...

why stop them, those who got into shorts don't sit long, they must have come out of their shorts by now))))

we're shorts people, you can't lure us away .... anyway ))))

 
Bought the pound.
Bicus:
Bought the pound.
Bought into what?))
 
Who was watching and just got back, I wouldn't want to be stupid to buy euros?
 
Spekul:

it's a ride (on such a pair) )))

the spread alone in there is worth

the ride...

the pair fell out of the ditch:


