FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 931
I'm waiting for the exit ... up to 1.5580 or so
it feels like the eura is about to shoot upwards (through 39 p.)...
bullfighting
No it won't, there's no gunpowder.
Pound sold?
The pound is frozen for now. I'll be guided by gold.
there =) they're tucked into their shorts a lot =) we have to stop...
why stop them, those who got into shorts don't sit long, they must have come out of their shorts by now))))
we're shorts people, you can't lure us away .... anyway ))))
Bought the pound.
it's a ride (on such a pair) )))
the spread alone in there is worth
the ride...
the pair fell out of the ditch: