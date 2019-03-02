FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 551
I'm gonna go see Dimka Kisiljev.
Yeah, well, the struts went and the roof went... (С)
what to prepare for - everything...
see Saturday's floor above! (that means the politicians haven't agreed yet and Friday's trip to Moscow didn't give a breakthrough)
Any thoughts on buying a pound?))) Or don't you need a pound?)))
Well, he has reassured the people that if anything happens, we will fire rockets.
recently watched Vangelia's memoirs...
I don't know. Is there a link?
I'm going to sit back and just watch the bear heroes in silence.