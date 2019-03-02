FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 551

Speculator_:
I'm gonna go see Dimka Kisiljev.

Yeah, well, the struts went and the roof went... (С)

what to prepare for - everything...

 
Ishim:
see Saturday's floor above! (that means the politicians haven't agreed yet and Friday's trip to Moscow didn't give a breakthrough)
Go to sleep, tomorrow you and Abdullah are going over oranges)
 
Lesorub:

You're not thinking of buying a pound?))) Or don't you need a pound?)))
 
stranger:
I'm admiring the purple one...
 
Lesorub:

Well, he calmed people down if anything happens, we will fire rockets.
 
Speculator_:
I was watching Vangelia's memoirs the other day...
 
Lesorub:
I don't know. Is there a link?
 
Speculator_:
No, it's on NTV somewhere...
 
I sit back and just watch the bear heroes in silence
 
stranger:
How long before the pound gets to 56?
