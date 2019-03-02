FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1285

Lesorub:

How about a 4400?


If it's 44 will you buy some more or are you stressed by the so-called "drawdown"?)
 
stranger:
I'm very stressed by the so-called "drawdown"...


 
Lesorub:

Then smoke bamboo))))
 
stranger:
Lesorub:

Come on about the audi, the pound, the euro, or you'll take the rubbish to the hut again))))

 

the audi is on its way out:

the euras too:


 
Lesorub:

_new-rena:

Wait. don't confuse them. bringing money to them is what you're talking about, and I'm talking about something else - it's when you're offered big bucks to trade (for management in short) and even in a team of traders.

to get rid of them, i say that i'm a "pipsaw" like.... )))) the connection is cut almost immediately)))

I'm not going anywhere, I know what I need.
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

aha ))))

 
stranger:
So, when they lure you in, ask for a test period on their trade with buy and sell signals for 1-2 instruments, because a serious company will not give you the statement.
You may also borrow money from them for testing purposes, so that you do not bother with transfers for a long time.
