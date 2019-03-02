FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1295
Myth, right?)
no
three...
Sit down, two)))
Strange, two good buy/sell volume commands came up in MT5 here. Have you tried them?
They say it differs very little from the exchange - by one, at most by a dozen very rarely (once 10 times a day for a minute). Volumes in dynamics.
three...
Strange, two good buy/sell volume commands came up in MT5 here. Have you tried them?
They say it differs very little from the exchange - by one, at most by a dozen. The volumes are in dynamics.
Nah.
I told you to buy yesterday and today you're betting bylimits)
My reasoning is different. I see sales/buys on futures and options and I don't give a damn who or why)))
you see option levels, i see fibo levels. how do you think they differ? )) what is the principle behind them?