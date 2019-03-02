FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 666

Lesorub:

news on the pound today, what's the thinking ?

entry, TP ?

Thinking comes after.
 
Alexey:
and that's the wrong answer...
 

I'm in sales.


 
Bicus:

Strange will scold you now, hide it...
[Deleted]  
He's probably offended .... And I sold, but at 1.5331 buy limit stands
 
stranger:
Somewhere Teacher was right - clowns. Goodbye.
Yeah, well, pound clowns...
 
Lesorub:
I don't know why he's missing.
 

AUDCAD


 
Has the euro taken the initiative is it not going to 1315?
 
server:
Waiting for the evil Sauron to leave
