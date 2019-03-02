FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1348

Lesorub:
how much is the pound today?
Where's the old prognosticator?

and judging by the koloputs the pound is still undecided ))
 
Pound still forecast at 1.4440.

 
mmmoguschiy:
The euro should rise as long as there is gunpowder in its powders. Then it may go down.
We wait, but I don't believe it.
 
so that's it - shot off
 
Ishim:

pound is still the same forecast - 1.4440

What's with the stripes?
 
Shot off, now we're waiting for the next wave! It's a shame it's the end of the week
 
Not sure about the new wave yet.
 
Alexey:
What are these bars?
These are from another tool - volatility (order grids, to put it simply)
 
Why do not you delete? I have a script for this purpose, I can share
 
I use it to make predictions )))) they don't get in the way
