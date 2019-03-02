FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 176

stranger:
Yes, you have to build a system first, and screens are screens.)
Yeah, you can't get very far with just reports. There is still some work to do. ))
 
stranger:
What's wrong with it, is it dead? )))))
It's gone. ))
 
stranger:
Got it in the MT4 kit )))
 
artikul:
Got it in the MT4 kit )))
Well if I'm not mistaken, about 6 years ago it was in terminal kits.
tol64:

Don't be ridiculous. Such secrecy is only often seen here. The whole internet is flooded with these reports. ))

I have that option:

when I have a new system, the old one I usually put out in theory - a teaspoon an hour.))
 
tol64:
Yeah, you can't get very far on naked reports anyway. There's still work to be done. ))
You can go far, but only on their dynamics, and that's a lot of data on a daily basis
 
wild_hedgehog:
Well if i am not mistaken, about 6 years ago it was in terminal kits.

To quote Williams' book verbatim:"Iwasrecentlyofferedaseven-figuresum for not showing thiswork to other traders. In comparison to the profits that can be madeusing these methods is a very modest offer.... " )))

Think about it and it's only for three bags ))))

 
artikul:

marketing works)))
 
stranger:
You can get away with it, but only on their dynamics, and that's a lot of data on a daily basis

This data, as I understand it, is not provided free of charge. In principle, it will be possible to experiment sometime. )

P.S. But first we need to sort out what we have...

 
artikul:

You need to add two more to the impenetrable one urgently)))
