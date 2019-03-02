FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 925

New comment
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Your broker gives you an opportunity that other brokers will never give you! "The opportunity to trade on equal terms".
WHAT'S THE PROBLEM? JUST SWITCH BROKERS AND THAT'S IT.
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Your broker gives you an opportunity that other brokers will never give you! "The opportunity to trade on equal terms"
lock is bullshit =)
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

five procycles isn't bad...

I've got more than that in my head...


so what lots=))) it all depends on the risk=) i can do it but i don't want to=)
 
Myth63:
lok is delirium =)
As you wish, let it be nonsense.
 
azfaraon:
WHAT'S THE PROBLEM? JUST CHANGE BROKERS AND THAT'S IT.
Why?
 
Myth63:
so what lots=)))) it all depends on the risk=)) i can do it, but i don't want to=)

I'm sleeping...

or i'll go crazy with this nonsense

[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

I'm asleep...

I don't want to go crazy with this nonsense.

you were told that at bedtime, but never mind that))))

I didn't get a positive, so I got in trouble. I got a positive last night, but that was a demo. ))))

 
_new-rena:

you were told that at night, but never mind))))

and the lock is really bullshit. i didn't get a positive one, so i got in trouble, and i did last night, but that demo was))))

Demo, this is your level!
[Deleted]  
Alexey:
Demo, this is your level!
I fool around there and there, but I have enough for tea)))) but in general, yes - testing in real life is too much, in that sense you're right)))
 
_new-rena:
I am fooling around in both, but I have enough for tea)))) But in general, yes - testing in real time is too much, in this sense, you're right)))
If there is no result it means that something was not done, and we have to go back to the demo.
1...918919920921922923924925926927928929930931932...2119
New comment