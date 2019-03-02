FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1005

New comment
[Deleted]  
chepikds:

Two questions: what the fuck is this and where is the interest?

The machine is chopping, the deposit is 100, there's 60.8 on the plus side. By dividing 60.8 by 100 and multiplying by 100 you get 60.8%. Now it's a little bit more than that.
 
_new-rena:
The machine is chopped, depo is 100, 60.8 on the plus side. dividing 60.8 by 100 and multiplying by 100 would be 60.8%. a little bit more now.
A drain?
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Pouring?
you're kidding me)))) the tester is pouring, the genetic algorithm is weird)
 
_new-rena:
You gotta be kidding me.)

I'm 100% sure it's a drain, there's no other way around it.

If you do, come on in...

[Deleted]  
chepikds:

I'm 100% sure it's a flush, there's no other way.

If you do, come on in...

come in where?
 

Keep track of the score, we'll have a laugh together)))

I'm laughing my ass off, it's the second score he's lost in a couple of hours.

 
chepikds:

Turned to sales...

What was the point of buying?
 
_new-rena:
Where do you want to go?
We'll have a chat, we'll have a drink, we'll talk, we'll have a toast, we'll have a toast
[Deleted]  
stranger:
What was the point of buying?
To keep laughing - like buy expensive, sell cheap)
[Deleted]  
chepikds:
Come over, we'll sit and chat, talk about this and that, have a drink, talk about life, about the forum.
I'm sick of "good" programs, you can go to sleep like that))) I don't want to, or I'll get banned).
1...9989991000100110021003100410051006100710081009101010111012...2119
New comment