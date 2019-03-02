FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1212

tol64:
It's not a vision, it's a reading of coffee grounds. )))
is there a more accurate vision?
 
Tol, you ask, I'll answer. options are a 10!% forfeit. why should the tail wag the dog?
 

I suggest we look at the mink...


 
 
Lesorub:

all sorts of shit can move the forum. what are we not soros?
 
mmmoguschiy:
Do you have a more accurate view?

Yes, there is. I'm just telling you that you can look for a long time and not see anything.

iIDLERr:
Tol, you ask, I'll answer. options are a 10!% forfeit. why should the tail wag the dog?

I have asked you 20 times, but you have not answered. You don't work for a government agency, by any chance. They also answer there without answering questions. ))

 
Question?
 
iIDLERr:
all sorts of crap can be moved by the forum. what are we not Soros?

about yen down some didn't believe it either (not you) ...


 
tol64:

Yes, there is. I'm just saying, you can stare for a long time and never see anything.

I'd like to hear
 
iIDLERr:
question?
Research results that prove the "option bullshit" doesn't work.
