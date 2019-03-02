FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 872

stranger:

Vasya, if you come to the shop and there's a crowd, but there's no vodka, that's imbalance, and then mm - a babka on the dot appears on the scene and satisfies the demand at their price))))

I put everything on the shelves for them, but they dump everything out of there, mix it up in a pile and rummage through it)

so i wrote with a constant balance there is no direction to be seen. (they suspect something).
 
Ishim:
It just doesn't change.
 
stranger:
So tell them! (I don't need to )))) )
 
Ishim:
Who asked me why I went?)
 
stranger:
I asked you why you went to their thread (for glory), and you tell me about the pound's balance just like them. By the way, there is a forecast for next week - go check it out! and tell me something interesting (not about the pound!)
 
Ishim:
I told you, I was interested in the name, and then you started to get smart here.)

 
stranger:
I told you - the title was interesting, and then you started getting clever here)
you don't tell me anything about the analysis of the future movement ((((
 
Ishim:
You're right - I won't tell them))))

I told them the basics, like 2+2=4, but after a couple of hours they asked me again how much if the twos were swapped out))))

 
Ishim:
How can you analyse something that hasn't happened yet? That's why he doesn't tell you. )))
 

