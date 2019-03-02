FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 872
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vasya, if you come to the shop and there's a crowd, but there's no vodka, that's imbalance, and then mm - a babka on the dot appears on the scene and satisfies the demand at their price))))
I put everything on the shelves for them, but they dump everything out of there, mix it up in a pile and rummage through it)
so i wrote with a constant balance there is no direction to be seen. (they suspect something).
It just doesn't change.
tell them! (I don't need to )))) )
Who asked me why I went?)
I asked you why you went to their thread (for glory), and you tell me the same as them about the pound. I have a forecast for next week - go check it out and say something interesting (not about the pound!)
I told you, I was interested in the name, and then you started to get smart here.)
I told you - the title was interesting, and then you started getting clever here)
so you don't tell them anything about the analysis of future movements ((((
You're right - I won't tell them))))
I told them the basics, like 2+2=4, but after a couple of hours they asked me again how much if the twos were swapped out))))
So you don't say anything about the analysis of the future movement itself ((((
Or rather: