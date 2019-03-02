FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 479

iIDLERr:
If they did, you and Myth won't sit back on .47, they'll dump you like cats on .34. You're gonna be moping.
Here we go again =) Maybe you should go back to the macraca?
 
A branch of complete opposites. )))
 
stranger:
I've told you a hundred times that the audi and the kiwi are cadavers.
crap day, all you do is scratch your tongue...
 
Myth63:
The positions were corparative and I couldn't claim anything. I rushed to mt4, but there was no search there.
Myth63:
Here we go again =) Maybe we should send you back to macro again???

I'm not catching it. I'm just trying to make a point.)

Here we go, so what? All agree? And who's going to die?

 
Lesorub:
So right, if you salt the pound, which has made its figure, what a crap day))))))))
 
iIDLERr:

You want a name? )))))))))))))

I do not see it, but I have a feeling that he has already pressed the "Sell" button on the euro and he will be punished for it.)

 
Lesorub:

This is bullshit.

Yesterday there was a threat to salt the moon, and when the time comes - no one, then - oops ...

iIDLERr:
Everything was strictly according to the rules of the stock market. I consider this referendum a classic. Everything was so perfectly played and earned that it was a real bummer.

And in the referendum, no one was salting. The active selling zone is the upper rectangles.

 
stranger:
With this attitude to the market - what are we catching? No prerequisites - are you taking it out of thin air?
