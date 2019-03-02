FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1381

New comment
 

who wants to raise oil money?

a gift in honor of tuesday...

 
Nestradamus:

From a medium-term perspective, intraday trading is twitchy and scalping is an epileptic seizure...

Hi Old!

Hi Nestradamus) Intraday trading and scalping is a way to get rid of money fast)
 
Professor, you were right, after midnight the pound went fucking up)))
 
Lesorub:
Are you ready to sell the Eura today?
You won't believe it, but I don't give a shit.)
 
Nestradamus:

You remind me of Grandpa Shchukar, who also liked to use words he didn't understand.

By the way, you are correct, did you know that "Ethyl alcohol is present even in the breast milk of a nursing mother, the percentage there is 0.03 per cent, although the woman does not drink while breastfeeding".

So we, poor souls, have been getting high since birth with sticky red blood cells...

Maybe it's you who reminds you of the "cheeky man"? Only in this case, you do not understand the words that others use. ))

The example and the comparison to breast milk is not accurate to say the least. Perhaps it is simply your attempt to find an excuse for yourself and your predilections. That's your right. It has nothing to do with me.

This is not an invitation to discuss the subject further.

 
Well, the euro broke through 1.07 and bounced back slightly
 
Lesorub:

rocket in

it's time to be honoured...


Careful - they'll dishonour you in a heartbeat.
 
Nestradamus:

You remind me of Grandpa Shchukar, who also liked to use words he didn't understand.

By the way, you are correct, did you know that "Ethyl alcohol is present even in the breast milk of a nursing mother, the percentage there is 0.03 per cent, although the woman does not drink while breastfeeding".

So we poor souls have been getting high since we were born with sticky red blood cells....

0.03 not 100 grams per snout ))
 
stranger:
Professor, you were right, after midnight the pound went fucking up)))
I'm always right ))))
 
Lesorub:

and I don't insist...

delta is in denial and wants 0620:


Thinking bigger, the next target is 1.043-1.031
1...137413751376137713781379138013811382138313841385138613871388...2119
New comment