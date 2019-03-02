FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1239

[Deleted]  
Myth63:

as for the pound

I expect today's break and buy from there (1.4770-1.4785). With a stop below 1.4752 (probably under Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.

By the way, now we're just doing the break I warned you about at the beginning of the week.
as written=) we'll see...

it fits.

Isn't it time for you, Sir, to become an analyst?

 
_new-rena:
I'll let you know - I looked at it for a long time before I got what I needed. In short, don't go for the real thing with it.
Thank you! I'll be sure to google it. I'll be sure to do a demo.
 

Well, it's time to chop some sticks:


 
So chop 'em, too late, you're a late starter.
 
We have a different kind of wood...
 
growing upwards with its roots?
 

the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:


 
Hooked early, it went to 1.74, I rushed to 1.75 too...( And so at 1.73 you could have grabbed it, and the top to 1.81 tentatively.
 
There's no such thing as early or late. It happens as it should be. You missed it, it wasn't meant to be.
 
I'm sitting on a demo account for about 2 weeks, for me there is still early or late) And in general, in my opinion, it all depends on the lot, and the leverage ... In this case, he who does not take risks does not drink, in general, is not an option.
