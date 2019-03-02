FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1239
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
as for the pound
I expect today's break and buy from there (1.4770-1.4785). With a stop below 1.4752 (probably under Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.
By the way, now we're just doing the break I warned you about at the beginning of the week.
as written=) we'll see...
it fits.
Isn't it time for you, Sir, to become an analyst?
I'll let you know - I looked at it for a long time before I got what I needed. In short, don't go for the real thing with it.
Well, it's time to chop some sticks:
Well, it's time to cut some sticks:
so chopped - it's too late, dearie.
We have a different kind of tree...
the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:
the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:
Got it early, it went to 1.74, I also rushed to 1.75...( And so at 1.73 you could have grabbed it, and at the top to 1.81 tentatively.
It doesn't happen sooner or later. It happens the way it's supposed to. You missed it and it was not your destiny.