FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 472
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
5065-5045 =)
Friday is the expiry day. If the pound doesn't get to 1.5060 in 2 days, the level will disappear.
Am I reading this right?
There is an excitation on Friday. If the pound does not reach 1.5060 in 2 days, the level will disappear.
Am I reading this right?
not
not
And talk?
)))
And talk?
)))
I think the Speculator with his 16 and a half eu sales will be the only slippers left))))
that's right, there's 5259 left to take and down... for 4,930.
To the Guru in a cult
Catching fleas on dead dogs))))
right, there's still 5259 left to take and down the... for 4,930.