FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1448
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Anyway, you know.
hi! it should not be used, trending is not for trading, or did you make money on it?(you just have to look at it - sometimes).
hi! it should not be used, trendlines are not for trading, or did you earn from them? (it just needs to be looked at - sometimes)
To use - I mean to insert into the MT.
The Gann angles I use are support and resistance. I trade based on them. That's not what your trends are for, I've known that for a long time.
Alexei in t.h.u.......
To use - I mean to insert into the MT.
The Gann angles I use are support and resistance. I trade based on them. That's not what your trends are for, I've known that for a long time.
Do you think it's that bad (((
dp looking at H4 and see that 1.13 bears no scare ))))))))
you think it's that bad (((.
Yeah, you're right!
I wouldn't rule it out...
To use - I mean to insert into the MT.
The Gann angles I use are support and resistance. I trade based on them. Your trendlines are not for that, I've known that for a long time.
forecast on the pound?