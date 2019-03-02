FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 218

New comment
 
artikul:
Nowhere )))) It's grey )))

I'm talking about the 11 o'clock candle.

 
wild_hedgehog:

I'm talking about the 11 o'clock candle

Well, she couldn't shoot it like your broker did ))))
[Deleted]  
wild_hedgehog:
on EURCHF ??
CHF/USD and JPY/USD
 
artikul:
She couldn't take a shot like your broker did )))
that's possible??? ?????
 
wild_hedgehog:
Is that possible? ?????
You don't believe your eyes? Or maybe I wiped it with an eraser? )))
 
artikul:

HE felt something )))

And about the stops )))

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15

Absorb the wisdom of HIS

Прогнозы от Ишима.
Прогнозы от Ишима.
  • votes: 2
  • 2015.01.15
  • forum.alpari.com
Всем привет! кстате йена ))))) баи закрыты - + 3700пп. открыл продажу до 105.
 
artikul:
Can't you believe your eyes? Or maybe I wiped it off with an eraser? )))
well as if it's really dull now...there'll be a lot of dancing from this level, but if the view is like yours it's a different story...
 
stranger:

And about the stops)))

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15

Bite the wisdom of HIS

How dare this despicable brat defy the Master like that? )))
[Deleted]  
stranger:

And about the stops)))

http://forum.alpari.ru/index.php/topic/54299-prognozy-ot-ishima/page-15

Breathe in HIS wisdom

О! Genius indeed. Catching stops at 70p reversals is the best turkey. got it, got it.... That's a good one.
 
artikul:
How dare this despicable brat defy the Master like that? )))
He doesn't know it's the Master, he thinks he's some dumbass who started a branch with dashes on it)))))
1...211212213214215216217218219220221222223224225...2119
New comment