FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1346

New comment
 
2035977:

Here are 2 trolls sticking their noses out, out of the experience, of their opponent...

No, it's a demo, $3,000.

Ew, a demo, if only there was something to show.
 

pound:

I don't know about the coloputs, but both the eu and the pound have a sell signal hovering...

TR 0625 and 4833

 
Lesorub:

pound:

I don't know about the coloputs, but both the eu and the pound have a sell signal hovering...

TR 0625 and 4833

Now the news is going to rock the pound. In half an hour, it's gonna rock the eurik.
 
 
Lesorub:
That's right - up and down to parity )) or maybe even into orbit
 
mmmoguschiy:
so up and down to parity )) or maybe into orbit

so where to?

Maybe, maybe... or maybe not ...

 
mmmoguschiy:
just like that - up and down to parity ))) or maybe even into orbit
i've got the pound on the market
 

to turn up wanting...


 
The euro should rise as long as there is gunpowder in its powders. Then we can take a walk down
 
Lesorub:

the question is how...

there's nothing at the top yet...

but there is at the bottom:


and the signs are different? ))
1...133913401341134213431344134513461347134813491350135113521353...2119
New comment