FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 126

New comment
[Deleted]  

Fibs won't let the eura in)


[Deleted]  
stranger:

http://inosmi.ru/world/20150109/225411595.html

Interesting view.

he's in Europe and so he feels sorry for his melting dough, that's why he has such a view of everything going on around him.

But we don't care.

 
Kino:

Fibs won't let the eura in)


She doesn't give a fuck.)

[Deleted]  
stranger:

http://inosmi.ru/world/20150109/225411595.html

Interesting view.

Did he refuse to become head of the NBU or is he still thinking about it?

/go?link=http://korrespondent.net/ukraine/3457738-hlavoi-nbu-mohut-naznachyt-myllyardera-dzhordzha-sorosa-smy

Главой НБУ могут назначить миллиардера Джорджа Сороса – СМИ
Главой НБУ могут назначить миллиардера Джорджа Сороса – СМИ
  • Korrespondent.net
  • korrespondent.net
Возглавить Национальный банк Украины (НБУ) может известный американский миллиардер и филантроп Джордж Сорос. Об этом сообщает 112 канал со ссылкой на ряд источников в Верховной Раде и людей из окружения президента Петра Порошенко. Среди претендентов на должность главы НБУ рассматривают также кандидатуру экс-главы МВФ Доминика Стросс-Кана...
 
Kino:

Did he refuse to become head of the NBU or is he still thinking about it?

http://korrespondent.net/ukraine/3457738-hlavoi-nbu-mohut-naznachyt-myllyardera-dzhordzha-sorosa-smy

He's 84 years old, so what the hell.)
 

A sweep usually takes 2-3 hours... come on... what am I talking about... smoke it, man! the old man doesn't last forever.

 
stranger:

Have you read it?

[Deleted]  
stranger:
He's 84 years old, what's the point?)
For the soul, obviously not for the money.
[Deleted]  
stranger:

She doesn't give a shit.)

well, she's pretty bogged down in shopping=)

 
http://inosmi.ru/world/20150109/225424749.html
Причины, при которых цена на нефть может снизиться до 20 долларов
Причины, при которых цена на нефть может снизиться до 20 долларов
  • inosmi.ru
В своей статье о будущем развитии ситуации на рынке нефти журналисты информагентства Reuters задаются вопросом о том, насколько может опуститься цена на нефть и как долго потом держаться на этом уровне? Об этом заставляет задуматься снижение стоимости «черного золота» на 50%. Однако если никто с полной уверенностью не может ответить на первый...
1...119120121122123124125126127128129130131132133...2119
New comment