So he did.
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html
I've seen that link. I'm asking for a chart, an overlay of puts and calls.
So enter the graphs of this page, or rather the data, into excel and you'll get a graph)
I already have the software. I want to compare it. Didn't you get it from the CME? (no dynamics in excel...)
So you have to look for it, I only did it once from that page, then I deleted the file, only the screenshots are left in the folder where they are immense)))
Here they are, the changes from last day, I did on the 31st.
Is it free, because I'm struggling, do you need to register everywhere?
No, it was better from the internet. I get it.
You seem to have the sum of all the puts separately and all the calls?
That's the change in one trading day.
Ahhhh, I see what screen you mean, the one with the percentages? You know, it's not from the Internet but there is a software called EXANTE ATP for trading options at Maltese broker and it is from this one.
http://exante.eu
Now I see. I'm tired of begging...
I'm still doing everything I'm given...
here's the first trick:
