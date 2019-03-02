FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 84

stranger:

So he did.

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/options-open-interest/main.html

I've seen that link. I'm asking for a chart, an overlay of puts and calls
 
_new-rena:
So the graphs on this page, or rather the data, enter it into excel and you'll get a graph)
stranger:
So enter the graphs of this page, or rather the data, into excel and you'll get a graph)

I already have the software. I want to compare it. Didn't you get it from the CME? (no dynamics in excel...)

 
_new-rena:
So you have to look for it, I only did it once from that page, then I deleted the file, only the screenshots are left in the folder where they are immense)))

Here they are, the changes from last day, I did on the 31st.

stranger:
So it is necessary to look for it, I only once made it from that page, the file then deleted, leaving only screenshots in a folder where they are immense)))
there for free, and I am stumped, all need registration?
 
_new-rena:
It's free, everything is free there, you don't even need to register on their website.
_new-rena:
No, it was better from the internet. I get it.

You seem to have the sum of all the puts separately and all the calls?

 
_new-rena:

That's the change in one trading day.

Ahhhh, I see what screen you mean, the one with the percentages? You know, it's not from the Internet but there is a software called EXANTE ATP for trading options at Maltese broker and it is from this one.

http://exante.eu

stranger:

Now I see. I'm tired of begging...

I'm still doing everything I'm given...

here's the first trick:


 
_new-rena:

I see. I'm tired of begging...

I'm still doing what I'm given...

I couldn't figure out what you wanted)))
