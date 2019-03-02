FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1116

21april:
Proga is always right! )
Right, of course, in that it counts without error.
 
_new-rena:
now that's dashing. sold it yesterday, too.
one doesn't want the yen, i suggest you...
Lesorub:
one doesn't want the yen, I suggest you...
I sold the yen, do you have more tempting offers?
 
artikul:
The upward march has been postponed))) Prog has put all the orders into Boo)))) Waiting for a sell signal ))))

And for nothing.

Support at 1.0550

Today is the last day of the test (I can open more pairs, in principle any, but it will be hard to analyze errors in the software)

Open TimeTypeSizeItemPriceS / LT / PPriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2015.03.18 09:15:00sell0.01usdjpy121.290.000.00121.280.000.000.000.08
2015.03.18 09:36:26sell0.01gbpusd1.47680.00000.00001.47510.000.000.001.70
2015.03.18 09:36:37buy0.01eurusd1.06090.00000.00001.06120.000.000.000.30
2015.03.18 09:36:40sell0.01audusd0.76100.00000.00000.76010.000.000.000.90
2015.03.18 09:36:42sell0.01nzdusd0.72940.00000.00000.72920.000.000.000.20
2015.03.18 09:36:45buy0.01usdcad1.27950.00000.00001.28020.000.000.000.55
2015.03.18 10:21:01sell0.01usdchf1.00550.00000.00001.00440.000.000.001.10
 
stranger:

And for nothing.

Support at 1.0550

The price is moving towards the target in the most unpredictable way )))) As it is not in my plans to fight the market, I don't mind tearing down potential hang-ups and re-buying a bit lower ))))
artikul:
The price is going towards the target in the most unpredictable way )))) Because I don't plan to fight the market, I don't mind tearing down potential dips and reacquiring them a bit lower)))
It's very easy for me to do - click on the TF "MN"
 
_new-rena:
it's very easy for me to do - press the TF "MN".
Press ))))
artikul:
Click ))))
test in the long term, it's trouble))))))))
 

Nothing to catch yet ))))

