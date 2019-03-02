FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1196
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
On pound/bank level 1.4977 .From this level rebound to 1.4905 .
At preservation of force of bulls from 1.4905 we go to level 1.5105-1.5135 . significant level consider 1.5200-20 ..from this level it is necessary to be accurate . 1.4550-25 is visible (level depends on time spent on movement up to 1.5220-20)
Your level as a temporary move, that is, the impulse that ends within 4 hours is similar to the movement that happened last time (the closing of the candle below 1.5200-40)...This is a forum, I'm just sharing my thoughts.
I don't understand what you wrote.
It's not clear what you wrote.
It's clearer here, resistance on the right, support on the left) Right now.
That is only a temporary impulse movement which may last about 4 hours and a further candle close below 1.5200-40.
I wrote about the levels given by Strange ... I shared my thoughts about how they may be in the market ... That is, only a temporary impulse movement, which may last about 4 hours and further closing of the candle below 1.5200-40.
It's clearer here, resistance on the right, support on the left) Right now.
Very categorical. Why exactly in this way and not in any other way?