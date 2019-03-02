FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1196

azfaraon:

On pound/bank level 1.4977 .From this level rebound to 1.4905 .

At preservation of force of bulls from 1.4905 we go to level 1.5105-1.5135 . significant level consider 1.5200-20 ..from this level it is necessary to be accurate . 1.4550-25 is visible (level depends on time spent on movement up to 1.5220-20)

stranger:
Your level as a temporary move, i.e. momentum which will be finished within 4 hours is similar to the one that happened last time (candle close below 1.5200-40)...This is a forum, I'm just sharing my thoughts.
azfaraon:
It's not clear what you wrote.
tol64:
I wrote about the levels that the respected Strange pointed out ...I shared my thoughts as to how they may be in the market ...That is only a temporary impulse movement that may last about 4 hours and a further close of the candle below 1.5200-40.
 
tol64:
It's clearer here, resistance on the right, support on the left) Right now.

 
azfaraon:
That is only a temporary impulse movement which may last about 4 hours and a further candle close below 1.5200-40.
Very categorical. Why exactly like that and nothing else?
 
azfaraon:
I wrote about the levels given by Strange ... I shared my thoughts about how they may be in the market ... That is, only a temporary impulse movement, which may last about 4 hours and further closing of the candle below 1.5200-40.
To 54 may drag even a week or two. But as the bulls are ruling at the moment, they will drag.
stranger:

It's clearer here, resistance on the right, support on the left) Right now.

Of course if I say that I see only a lot of numbers here and only ( that is, I have the same attitude as you do to the lines on the chart ) then you say learn, etc... Everyone has his own attitude towards what and how things happen in the market...
tol64:
Very categorical. Why exactly in this way and not in any other way?
They are analysing the market in terms of market strength.
