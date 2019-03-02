FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 581

New comment
 
stranger:
On the contrary, I would leave it for posterity.)
Did the profit go backwards?
 
Lesorub:
The profit has gone back?

Ilya, I don't even pay attention to such "movements", nothing happens in the market. Although, following the advice of wise, but boisterous Myth, half of my last buy was fixed at +71$, and I left the other half in the Buy at 1.5214. And my order on 5012 is waiting for its time. I have fixed the moon, but I do not need it, I'd better buy two hundreds. I do not trade anything else, except the pound.

 
stranger:

Ilya, I don't even pay attention to such "movements", nothing happens in the market. Although, following the advice of wise, but boisterous Myth, half of my last buy was fixed at +71$, and I left the other half in the Buy at 1.5214. And my order on 5012 is waiting for its time. I have fixed the moon, but I do not need it, it would be better to have two hundreds. I do not trade anything else, except the pound.

So who's catching fleas?
 
stranger:
How is the pound better than the euro?
 
senat999:
How is the pound better than the euro?
Because I can see what they're doing to it, and it takes a long time to watch the eu.
 
Lesorub:
So who's catching fleas?

You have a target, you consider it a profit, while I had it as a fix for half of my position because of my inability to follow the price.

You start telling me that one of you bought the pound from 52

 

The most logical move I see is

 

Oooh Great One, we honour you, you rise up

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

[Deleted]  
stranger:

Oooh Great One, we honour you, you rise up

http://www.alpari.ru/ru/investor/pamm/324834/

and I don't like it (= the chart is looking in the wrong direction (=)
 
Myth63:
and I don't like it (= the chart is not looking in the right direction (=)
So go to HIM, fall on your knees and ask him, and maybe he'll tell you about Icarus and exhaustion.
1...574575576577578579580581582583584585586587588...2119
New comment