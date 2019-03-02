FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1240
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
History
the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:
I've been sitting on a demo account for about 2 weeks, it's still early or late for me) And in general, in my opinion, it all depends on the lot and the leverage... In this case, he who does not take risks does not drink, not an option at all.
History
So we're all here on a demo.
but there's no one who can do that...
What do you mean, they're gone? We'll bounce back:
boom - boom...
pounding with gep...
I meant those who have different screenshots a bit...