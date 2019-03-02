FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1240

New comment
 

History

FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015
  • www.mql5.com
FOREX - Тенденции, прогнозы и следствия 2015. - Страница 1223 - Категория: общее обсуждение
[Deleted]  
Lesorub:

the bottom putocoll is snagged after all:

but the putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt-putt...
 
2035977:
I've been sitting on a demo account for about 2 weeks, it's still early or late for me) And in general, in my opinion, it all depends on the lot and the leverage... In this case, he who does not take risks does not drink, not an option at all.
So we're all on the demo here
 
Speculator_:

History

At the time it was one of the scenarios
[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
So we're all here on a demo.
Well, how can I put it...
 
_new-rena:
but there's no one who can do that...
What do you mean, gone? We're bouncing back now:

[Deleted]  
mmmoguschiy:
What do you mean, they're gone? We'll bounce back:

I meant the ones with different screens a little bit...
 
 

boom - boom...

pounding with gep...

 
_new-rena:
I meant those who have different screenshots a bit...
What's wrong with mine? They're based on the same reports
1...123312341235123612371238123912401241124212431244124512461247...2119
New comment