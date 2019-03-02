FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 972

Ishim:
yes it's all right - everyone should develop their TA.
yep, i have 1700 hours left in the tester, i.e. i have to wait 71 days to finish. have pity on me, oh gods !!!! )))))
 
I'm testing the TS. The latest version of price chart analysis. I made it according to the principle - the simpler the better (like the Chinese - everything is glued). Only it is not quite simple yet, the test, at least, is already in progress. It was useless before - it took me two years to run it in the tester at least for a couple of months. Here is a screenshot of the indicator.
 
I once told you how to use a price chart (for lack of anything else) to calculate buy/sell volumes. Then I went a step further - I made a visualisation. That is, I drew a crawling window on the chart and drew buy and sell levels in it. And I've got the conclusion that the system does not work with the current quote development to allow for the quickest withdrawal. Then this indicator appeared, but unfortunately it works only on 1-minute timeframes. On other timeframes it lies.

The brief principle of quotation digitization in order to eliminate the noise (+1-1+1-1=0):

 
i.e. if i have +3 pips left it means i'm going down 3 pips to 0) but i'm just learning, i may just start it on demo and running it in tester.) And the ticks - I agree, I'm already thinking about it... And thank you, Ishim, I'll just finish it and put it on ticks... One head is good, but you need a nudge to get the ideas into practice...
 
((((((, it should work on D1!
 
What does " M " and " - " mean?
 
there is no noise there! (so much money and so much noise))) - there is a price channel - it removes the transition to the next TF, for example from m1 to m5, etc. (the channel remains in any case)
