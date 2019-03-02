FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 972
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
yes it's all right - everyone should develop their TA.
yep, i have 1,700 hours left in the tester, i.e. i have to wait 71 days to finish. have pity on me, oh gods !!!! )))))
What are you doing there?
The TS is being tested. The latest version of price chart analysis. Made according to the principle - the simpler the better (like the Chinese - everything is glued). Only it is not quite simple yet, the test, at least, is already in progress. It was useless before - it took us two years to run it in the tester, at least for a couple of months.
on minutes? (take it on H1 - what works will work everywhere)
I once told you how to use a price chart (for lack of anything else) to calculate buy/sell volumes. Then I went a step further - I made a visualisation. That is, I drew a crawling window on the chart and drew buy and sell levels in it. And I've got the conclusion that the system does not work with the current quote development to allow for the quickest withdrawal. Then this indicator appeared, but unfortunately it works only on 1-minute timeframes. On other timeframes it lies.
The brief principle of quotation digitization in order to eliminate the noise (+1-1+1-1=0):
I once told you how to use a price chart (for lack of anything else) to calculate buy/sell volumes. Then I went a step further - I made a visualisation. That is, I drew a crawling window on the chart and drew buy and sell levels in it. And I got the conclusion that the system does not work with the current quote development to allow for the quick drawdown. Then this indicator appeared, but unfortunately it works only on 1-minute timeframes. On other timeframes it lies.
He doesn't look into the future like the MAKs do, or else he'll have to test it on a demo. The first one did not recognise any minutes - only ticks! - He was building m1s out of them and so on. (may be he is lying on m1 - 71 days is not a long time, I've been testing one TS for a year on the demo, another one - for 2 years).
No, it doesn't look into the future. It just rejects the noise, and what's left is a useful signal. i.e. if there's +3 points left, it means 3 points down to zero) but i'm just learning, i'm just running a demo in the tester for now). And the ticks - I agree, I'm already thinking about it... And thank you, Ishim, I'll just finish it and put it on ticks... one head is good, but you need a nudge to get the ideas moving into practice...
I once told you how to use a price chart (for lack of anything else) to calculate buy/sell volumes. Then I went a step further - I made a visualisation. That is, I drew a crawling window on the chart and drew buy and sell levels in it. And I've got the conclusion that the system does not work with the current quote development to allow for the quickest withdrawal. Then this indicator appeared, but unfortunately it works only on 1-minute timeframes. On other timeframes it lies.
Brief principle of quotation digitization in order to eliminate noise (+1-1+1-1=0):
I once told you how to use a price chart (for lack of anything else) to calculate buy/sell volumes. Then I went a step further - I made a visualisation. That is, I drew a crawling window on the chart and drew buy and sell levels in it. And I've got the conclusion that the system does not work with the current quote development to allow for the quick drawdown. Then this indicator appeared, but unfortunately it works only on minutes. On other timeframes it lies.
Brief principle of quotation digitization in order to eliminate noise (+1-1+1-1=0):