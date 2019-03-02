FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 159
I'm looking at the indicators that are on my chart.
Go over there to the guys and ask them questions, there's an ongoing thread)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2
Well, covered all pound bets at 1.5186, as planned on Tuesday, now down to 1.5100 first
Now if only the CPI news would be worse and we could go to 1.50
I'm looking at the indicators that are on my chart.
Judging by the set of indicators you hit a correction ))))
Go over there to the guys, poke them and ask them questions, there's a follow-up thread.)
http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2 THANK YOU!
well, yeah.