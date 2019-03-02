FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 159

Evgen-ya1:
I'm looking at the indicators that are on my chart.
Thank you.
 
Go over there to the guys and ask them questions, there's an ongoing thread)

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-metodi/page2

Well, covered all pound bets at 1.5186, as planned on Tuesday, now down to 1.5100 first

Now if only the CPI news would be worse and we could go to 1.50

 
Judging by the set of indicators you are in a correction )))
 
Yeah.
 
5313 resistance on the pound
 
stranger:

Go over there to the guys and ask them questions, there's an ongoing thread)

http://ruforum.mt5.com/threads/42855-arhiv-optsionnie-urovni-avtorskie-ili-nestandartnie-met

Evgen-ya1:
well, yeah.
Glad to hear it )))) In that case, since you have realized it, take it on faith - these indicators will not help you in correction in any way ))))
 

 
People are wondering where to go)
