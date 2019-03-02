FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1217
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Good evening ... I have just two questions for the experts in volume trading and those who have already "tasted" all the charms of "volumes" .
1) At what time of the day the "influential" volumes appear in the market?
2) What is the average distance from the market price for these volumes?
Good evening ... I have just two questions for the experts in volume trading and those who have already "tasted" all the charms of "volumes" .
1) At what time of the day the "influential" volumes appear in the market?
2) what is the average distance from the market price for displaying volumes?
1) We have to divide the volumes in different sessions. It is impossible to compare the volumes of sessions in London and Australia.
2) The volume is the number of trades traded per unit time.
The volume in the "pile" is the number of orders.
Tick volume is the number of times price changes in a time period.
What do you mean by "distance"?
the mink is awake...
as for the pound
I expect today's break-down and bye from there (1.4770-1.4785). With stop below 1.4752 (probably under last Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.
By the way, just making a break-down, which I warned about at the beginning of the week.
as for the pound
I expect today's break-down and bye from there (1.4770-1.4785). With stop below 1.4752 (probably under last Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.
By the way, just making a break-down, which I warned about at the beginning of the week.