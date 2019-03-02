FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1217

Good evening ... I have just two questions for the experts in volume trading and those who have already "tasted" all the charms of "volumes" .

1) At what time of the day the "influential" volumes appear in the market?

2) What is the average distance from the market price for these volumes?

 
azfaraon:

1) We have to divide the volumes in different sessions. It is impossible to compare the volumes of sessions in London and Australia.

2) The volume is the number of trades traded per unit time.

The volume in the "pile" is the number of orders.

Tick volume is the number of times price changes in a time period.

What do you mean by "distance"?

 
The market may be at a crossroads today. Yesterday's second resistance test was unsuccessful. There was a spike downwards on important news. Nevertheless, it is too early to talk about the end of the correction. Next expected target is 1.11-1.12. So, it makes sense to go long from the low. Let's see what the putocalls tell us
 

 
Where has everyone gone? And the kitty and the others? Off to do some digging for Strange?
 
 

the mink is awake...


as for the pound

I expect today's break-down and bye from there (1.4770-1.4785). With stop below 1.4752 (probably under last Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.

By the way, just making a break-down, which I warned about at the beginning of the week.

 
Myth63:

as for the pound

I expect today's break-down and bye from there (1.4770-1.4785). With stop below 1.4752 (probably under last Thursday's low) with a dance at 1.5350.

By the way, just making a break-down, which I warned about at the beginning of the week.

Completely agree with you. ;)
Eure would be good to run to 0770 and 0715 oh it's loaded there=) stop
