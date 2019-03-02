FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1351

Ishim:

No, the euro has 2 trendlines on top !

Even if it's 2,000, they don't mean anything anyway. ))
 
tol64:
It doesn't matter if it's 2000 or less, it still doesn't mean anything. ))

yes!, been watching for 5 years ))), this pattern is more than 3 , BUT I know what it is now )))))))))))). Please tell me what? what is significant for the movement of currencies (eg EUR/USD)

Canadian forecast worked out (((( (without correction and with flight)

 
tol64:
Jamison will kill the nerve cells and then there will definitely be nothing left to do but sit and dumb down. ))
Well, a couple of hours after a drink will give you a little lift, and over the weekend the cells will regenerate.
 

and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...

on the eu, the month needs to close above 0670+- if there is a strong breakdown there is a targeting 0.99+- figure
Lesorub:

and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...

You pee 4933 =) but yes month should be above 4833+-
 
Lesorub:

and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...

I don't think it will make it through today. It will stay in the 1.4900-1.4950 range...
 
mmmoguschiy:
Andrews' forks? Or whatever those dashes are?
Have you heard of Gunn...?
 
Ishim:

no, the eu has 2 trending ones on top !

It's the pound, open your eyes...
 
Myth63:
You pissed 4933 =) but yes, you should go higher than 4833+-

I may have pissed myself, but I believe in him today...


