FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1351
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No, the euro has 2 trendlines on top !
It doesn't matter if it's 2000 or less, it still doesn't mean anything. ))
yes!, been watching for 5 years ))), this pattern is more than 3 , BUT I know what it is now )))))))))))). Please tell me what? what is significant for the movement of currencies (eg EUR/USD)
Canadian forecast worked out (((( (without correction and with flight)
Jamison will kill the nerve cells and then there will definitely be nothing left to do but sit and dumb down. ))
and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1347
and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1347
and the pound is going to dock at 4833 today...
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/38821/page1347
Andrews' forks? Or whatever those dashes are?
no, the eu has 2 trending ones on top !
You pissed 4933 =) but yes, you should go higher than 4833+-
I may have pissed myself, but I believe in him today...