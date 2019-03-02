FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 473
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In front of each other) and not even in Russian...
first upper target 5470 !!!!!!!!!!!!! how many times do i have to tell you!!!!!!!!!!
You're impossible to read))) such devils)
In front of each other) and not even in Russian...
Who's forcing you to read? There's a "cheat" button.
That's my point) how much you all love each other here)
lost?
I mean, how much you all love each other.)
So I told you, they'll come running with goals down and sales, then as usual, snot to the knees and wet trousers)))
I told you, they'll come back with downside targets and sales, then as usual, snot to the knees and wet trousers))))
If you haven't finished a piece of meat by the first, you can't throw away the second, can you?))
So the expiry date of this piece is about to expire.
Are the January options due to expire this Friday?