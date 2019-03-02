FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 473

You're impossible to read))) such devils)
In front of each other) and not even in Russian...
 
Myth63:
first upper target 5470 !!!!!!!!!!!!! how many times do i have to tell you!!!!!!!!!!
So I told you, they will come running with targets at the bottom and sales, then as usual, snot to the knees and wet trousers))))
 
andrey220489:
Who makes you read? There's a "read" button
 
wild_hedgehog:
That's my point) how much you all love each other)
 
andrey220489:
get lost?
 
wild_hedgehog:
...
[Deleted]  
andrey220489:
yeah, it's been going on since 4 =) our love can't be killed by anything =)
 
stranger:
well, well...
 
stranger:
The pound is going to follow the euro! It's on the daily chart, but pipsing is the only way to catch fleas...
 
stranger:
If you haven't finished a piece of meat by the first, you can't throw away the second, can you?))

So the expiry date of this piece is about to expire.

Are the January options due to expire this Friday?

