FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 27
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
That's what it looks like:
Okay, it's not working for me. I've tried everything.
In principle, I've almost got the programming system up and running, and I wrote a program like this a year ago.
Current, but past .
Here I wrote a post - it's already in the past.
But there is a difference between looking at the past 5 minutes ago and 1 day ago (the reports come out in a day).
We need data that shows
where the REQUIREMENTS to buy or sell currency are set up
and what volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM
would be more useful? Those over 1,000 or over 100?
those that pull up or down?
We need data that shows
where the REQUIREMENTS for buying or selling currency are set up
the delay will be a second at most...
OK
we take the RVL indicator.
We don't have a pair - we only have "INDEX"
6BF5 - but it's not GBPUSD.
it's only GBP
And GBPUSD we can take here
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM and process this data (CAN?) into a format such as the RVL indicator
attach RVLindicator
and get something like this.
?!
OK
we take the RVL indicator.
We don't have a pair - we only have "INDEX"
6BF5 - but it's not GBPUSD.
it's only GBP
And GBPUSD we can take here
http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM and process this data (CAN?) into a format such as the RVL indicator
attach RVLindicator
and get something like this.
?!
http://www.forex-tsd.com/attachments/metatrader-4/198674d1399870752-new-metatrader-4-compatible-indicators-rvl.gif
How does that help us?
it's ok, i'll do it - i'll show you. you don't need anything else. but it will only be the SME, not the whole market.
we may as well help ourselves =)
the main thing is to understand what it's for.
what will it do?
So we'll get the index - GBP what will it do?
an indie like that - noooo, it won't work.