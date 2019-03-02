FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 27

tol64:

That's what it looks like:

Okay, it's not working for me. I've tried everything.

In principle, I've almost got the programming system up and running, and I wrote a program like this a year ago.

 
tuma88:
Current, but past .

Here I wrote a post - it's already in the past.

But there is a difference between looking at the past 5 minutes ago and 1 day ago (the reports come out in a day).

We need data that shows

where the REQUIREMENTS to buy or sell currency are set up

IRIP:

and what volumes, say here http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM

would be more useful? Those over 1,000 or over 100?

those that pull up or down?

if they knew, no one would be doing it openly.
IRIP:

The delay will be one second at the most...
 
_new-rena:
OK

we take the RVL indicator.

We don't have a pair - we only have "INDEX"

6BF5 - but it's not GBPUSD.

it's only GBP

And GBPUSD we can take here

http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/fx/g10/british-pound_quotes_globex_options.html?optionExpiration=44-F5#strikeRange=ATM and process this data (CAN?) into a format such as the RVL indicator

attach RVLindicator

and get something like this.

?!


How does this help us?
IRIP:

http://www.forex-tsd.com/attachments/metatrader-4/198674d1399870752-new-metatrader-4-compatible-indicators-rvl.gif

it's ok, i'll do it - i'll show you. you don't need anything else. but it will only be SME, not the whole market.
a turkey like this - noooo, it won't help.
 
_new-rena:
it's ok, i'll do it - i'll show you. you don't need anything else. but it will only be the SME, not the whole market.

we may as well help ourselves =)

the main thing is to understand what it's for.

what will it do?

So we'll get the index - GBP what will it do?

 
_new-rena:
an indie like that - noooo, it won't work.
Why an indicator? Maybe it's just a data presentation format
