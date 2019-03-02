FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1253
Children, what is the trend here?
Downward, O Master!
Where are we now, children?
A little older and stumbling into resistance, O Master!
And what, children, are we going to do on Monday?
BUY!!!
Well done, children, all high fives, put the tuition fee in my DaCan.
As for the red one - so far it's holding... don't go wrong with the green one.
what was that?
just went from 1.089 to 1.093 in a minute
What's going to happen next? The data came out much worse than expected!!! The swings are swinging
The triangle is not yet complete. Will retreat to the bottom, then test the top line again.
Monitor the real account, how much you can muck about with the demo???
Well I won't show it in the signals. ( until the monitoring mode changes)
But this is the picture from the week
I have a lot of money in my account, so I have no money for the rest of the week.
and by the way, before withdrawal failure, it is also a withdrawal
... ( until the monitoring mode is changed)
What kind of mode is needed?