Children, what is the trend here?

Downward, O Master!

Where are we now, children?

A little older and stumbling into resistance, O Master!

And what, children, are we going to do on Monday?

BUY!!!

Well done, children, all high fives, put the tuition fee in my DaCan.

Nestradamus:

As for the red one - so far it's holding... don't go wrong with the green one.

I've got 1,500 ppts to spare. I won't even feel a mistake.
 
neyron:

what was that?

just went from 1.089 to 1.093 in a minute

It was what's known as "Trader's Wage Day", or Nonfarm. And there's nothing supernatural about it!!!

What's going to happen next? The data came out much worse than expected!!! The swings are swinging
 
The triangle is not yet complete. Will retreat to the bottom, then test the top line again.
 
MIG32:
The triangle is not yet complete. Will retreat to the bottom, then test the top line again.
Upper channel resistance has not yet been reached. So it could still swing for at least another month! The third test has not actually happened yet - we wait. May be on Monday. Probably a breakout...
 
Myth63:
Monitor the real account, how many times do you have to bang on about the demo?
chepikds:
Monitor the real account, how much you can muck about with the demo???

Well I won't show it in the signals. ( until the monitoring mode changes)

But this is the picture from the week

I have a lot of money in my account, so I have no money for the rest of the week.

and by the way, before withdrawal failure, it is also a withdrawal

 
Myth63:

... ( until the monitoring mode is changed)

What mode is required?
tol64:
What kind of mode is needed?
only floating profits without positions.
