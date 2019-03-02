FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1283
The head must create conditions such that it is not at all profitable to deceive the head!
The last woodpecker can cheat himself, but there are a lot of them.
On crossing the green level (1.0640). Assuming a buy entry.
So the point is that no one asks for trust from anyone or offers anything to anyone. You have to have confidence in your own head. And with that in mind, don't mix concrete).
Why not buy before crossing the green zone?
I've just been recently tried to bend over to options and futures markets and I don't like it. They give me advice in my ear, one way or the other, they spam me, in short they lure me in.
Why isn't anyone luring me in? ))))
I do not know how to influence prices, I cannot tell them what to do and what to expect. You may even sign yourself that in case of force majeure the office is not responsible for the money. A logical action by a woodpecker. And then they write, shoot a video like Forex is a scam. What does Forex have to do with it if you are a woodpecker?
Did they make any money out of that 10 grand?) I don't mean specifically forex, look around, go outside and listen, 99% are Papuans.
thanks to you, you diluted it) my phone only works on such things, I mean they call)
the coolest excuse is a pipsqueak like me ))))) is to get them to hang up right away, otherwise they'll be busting you for an hour to get you to work for them)
The crossing will produce a figure (head and shoulders), which is the end of the fifth wave. In case the price does not cross the green one, it means it is not over yet and why buy prematurely.