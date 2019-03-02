FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 209

stranger:
Look at the quid index. I think a correction is coming. The pound, in theory, has nowhere to go but up to 53, but I don't feel like going anywhere else today))))
And that girl Eugenia was looking at the eu and she waited.
 
stranger:
Looks like it. It's high up. But maybe still. )

 
Myth63:

and the original plan was for half a year =) mma=) long term =) or not =)

Well done. I think it will close today and will slowly and steadily crawl towards today's low, with half a year)))) And then everyone will go down again, only in the opposite direction, in autumn))))
 
Spekul:
And the girl Eugenia was looking at the eur and she waited.
[Deleted]  
No, you will have to stay off the market for 2-3 months.
 
stranger:
Yeah, it looks like she knew what we don't know and tried to warn us against fatal mistakes.
 
Myth63:
No, you have to stay off the market for 2-3 months.
Six months.
 
Spekul:
She was timid to try)))
 
stranger:
She's just honouring the mashka )))
 
artikul:
We need to put her in Sensei's place, just to teach her to swear and send everyone indiscriminately, individually and wholesale)))
