stranger:
I'm just trying to make them understand that a price chart in MT is just a price chart and it is very difficult, if not impossible, to trade on it and certainly not intraday. These "strategies" are nothing more than guesswork.
I agree 100%... Guys are just playing... And you are working. The difference is... It's like Ivanov, the builder, who builds a high-rise building, and his son Vanya in the sandbox...
 
wild_hedgehog:
What I'm trying to say is that you can take the stairs to the 10th floor and you can take the freight lift, the main thing is that it will stay in place.
No way, if you don't have stairs, you can't drag it up, and in MT there is none)))
 
stranger:
I do not have a ladder, screenshots posted above as proof
 
hep has been closed...maybe it's time to go back?
 
wild_hedgehog:
The pound has been trending up since 08.01 and the pullbacks should be used for buying, this is also what I am trying to instill. A pullback to 5260-70, we may buy there. I do not need it)
stranger:
You're still going young? =)
 
Myth63:
the young ones are hard-headed.
 
that's all my trade
wild_hedgehog:
humble =)
 
Myth63:
still racing youngsters? =)
I'm just trying to teach you the right way, my teacher's got it all wrong.)
