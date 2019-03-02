FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 330
I like the 1513 level for profitable selling for example ))))
I like the 51 level on the pound, reach it today and I don't want anything else))))
And your euura is catching at 1540 and salt without looking)
I have a light on 1513, don't I? )))
Well, move it to 1535))
You can't, I have a prog )))) It's redeeming a fat bearish radical from below )))
you should show the levels how it draws on history... I'd like to see it for interest... you can do it in the Tsv...txt files uploaded...
You're a grown-up Warlock, but you believe in fairy tales )))) Since when does history in forex make sense? ))) Everything happens here and now, it's just the Teacher accumulating statistics ))))
machines should work both on history and now... + levels... not ts on a live candle...
Not so ))))
I don't like EVRA for my skips.
and so it's like i wrote=) two levels 1.1170+-20 and interesting 1.1250
(there is a variant that we will not go lower in the near future....) there is a void, and the 1250 will magnetize strongly.
The zone 1.20+-20 looks nice - I think they will take everyone there. and from there it will already fall by a stone... although that will be another month and another story...
Well, as for Kadik, it's clear now why they lowered the bet. I made a mistake in my calculations, which I paid for (= new one seems to be correct =)
again, the top target looks tempting, but falling with a hole of 3 figs would be problematic.
I expect a sideways sideways move with brainwashing when the upper level is reached, analogue situation was at 1.0640
bit of history.
i did not understand the statistics at the time why we were falling=) or rather there is nothing to understand, we were just going where we needed to go =)
audi. but everything is clear here too, a bounce from the level as there is no bottom in 270 pips. if audi does not do something similar with cadic, I think there will be no surprises.
although there are a lot of hidden good bounce points in that zone.