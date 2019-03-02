FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1161
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Learn, learn. Read Wiki, there's plenty more. Make this a board book.
You have to work hard, don't forget that!
I have those books in my head. They won't fit in your head, though. )))
Whoa! Good for you!!!
Come on, come on, don't get distracted by the forum, while I come up with a brand for you or can you do it yourself?
That's what I told you. But so far, instead of starting something, you're just repeating after me. )))
Whoa! Good for you!!!
Come on, come on, don't get distracted by the forum.
I'm taking a break. Good work already today. Total satisfaction. )))
I'll make up a brand for you in the meantime, or can you do it yourself?
You think of one for yourself. ))
Noooo, read it and forget it the same day, if you mean algo.
I'm taking a break. Good work already today. Total satisfaction. )))
Reading is not enough. You need to understand why you need it. I only study something when I understand where I am going to use it. )))
I have these books in my head. But they won't fit in your head. )))
why? you can, with a smile, pass.
dashes for entrances, thanks strange, was suggestive )).
You stumbled across it? I'm telling you, well done.)