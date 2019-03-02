FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1418
and where should we sell in the hayes?
Ishim, I'm afraid to spook the suit while you're having a good time. // no comment....
Down at 1.069.
Previously wrote to sell from 1.08.
So did you sell there? (it is already possible to fix - a flat is a divisive matter).
Wanted to open a real account, but for some reason (card blocked for some unknown reason), did not. The next day I thought, went into shares from Alpari.
So far I'm afraid to invest real, I'm catching the general direction, but the exit entry points are nothing at all((
shares - you have to be a shareholder, attend shareholders' meetings, see balance sheets. (If not, it's better to use currencies - you'll be on a par with others).
would know where to put the inverter from )
drawing doesn't work (
Thank you!
Half the branch is gentle so from now on I'll be nice and gentle - just like with the girls
Who can tell me what they are drawing the level lines on?