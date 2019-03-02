FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 1418

New comment
[Deleted]  
Ishim:
and where should we sell in the hayes?
Ishim, I'm afraid of spooking your luck while you're at it. //no comment....
 
_new-rena:
Ishim, I'm afraid to spook the suit while you're having a good time. // no comment....
I'm doing the same old thing, and the hai loi is to Storom)))) (out with a fucking warrant!)
 
2035977:

Down at 1.069.

Previously wrote to sell from 1.08.

Well, did you sell there? (can already be fixed - a flat is a divisive matter)
 
Ishim:
So did you sell there? (it is already possible to fix - a flat is a divisive matter).

Wanted to open a real account, but for some reason (card blocked for some unknown reason), did not. The next day I thought, went into shares from Alpari.

So far I'm afraid to invest real, I'm catching the general direction, but the exit entry points are nothing at all((

 
2035977:

Wanted to open a real account, but for some reason (card blocked for some unknown reason), did not. The next day I thought, went into shares from Alpari.

So far I'm afraid to invest real, I'm catching the general direction, but the exit entry points are nothing at all((

As for the points of entry, they are cheating from the viewpoint and then they appear in the middle of the movement. (on the story is different)
 
2035977:

Wanted to open a real account, but for some reason (card blocked for some unknown reason), did not. The next day I thought, went into shares from Alpari.

So far I'm afraid to invest real, I'm catching the general direction, but the exit entry points are nothing at all((

For now, I'm afraid to invest in real, in general direction, and there is no way out at all(. (if not, then currencies are better - you will be on a par with others).
 
Ishim:
shares - you have to be a shareholder, attend shareholders' meetings, see balance sheets. (If not, it's better to use currencies - you'll be on a par with others).
I mean shares that you trade on the demo, under certain conditions, and if you come first, you get a bonus in the form of real money to your account.)
 
tuma88:

would know where to put the inverter from )

drawing doesn't work (

Thank you!
I have indicated where to procure from. I do not pretend to be true ))

Half the branch is gentle so from now on I'll be nice and gentle - just like with the girls
[Deleted]  
2035977:

Wanted to open a real account, but for some reason (card blocked for some unknown reason), did not. The next day I thought, went into shares from Alpari.

So far I'm afraid to invest real, I'm catching the general direction, but the exit entry points are nothing at all((

The exit is more important than the entry and for me personally it is more difficult to determine.
[Deleted]  


Who can tell me what they are drawing the level lines on?

1...141114121413141414151416141714181419142014211422142314241425...2119
New comment