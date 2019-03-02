FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 513
Euro. 1650 и 1950.
both grey ones will be picked up today:
Ilya, I advised to study the Master's works, not his mushrooms and weed.
There's no way these numbers are coming out. Is it by CME reports and volumes? I got the figure 1.1900, but 1.1650 does not come out.
I was just looking at the histogram, I didn't count anything.
Where do you get these charts?
God forbid .... I thought I was talking to a person and it turned out to be a tree.
you're seeing someone else's accusations again?
So drew you a yen yesterday, what else? You don't need my inputs or anyone else's. What's your inputs or Myth's or Zorich's or Eidler's or whoever else's? Nothing. But I got to those option levels two years ago because of Myth's thinking . The main thing is that everyone cares about your stats and your entries.
I may drawthe pound for a few months, will it do you any good? No way))))
give me a break )))) the yen is not going down )))) (yen has finished correcting), entries, forecasts for statistics (otherwise 1 correct - 5 past). Pound is too early for me to trade.
Prediction is a dabble, and your statistics are of no interest to anyone but you, I'll say it again just in case you didn't get it from the first one. And it's too early for you to trade.
