stranger:

Euro. 1650 и 1950.

There's no way those numbers are coming out. Is it the CME reports and the volumes? I got 1.1900, but I can't get 1.1650.
 

both grey ones will be picked up today:


 
Lesorub:

Ilya, I advised to study the Master's works, not his mushrooms and weed.

Bicus:
There's no way these numbers are coming out. Is it by CME reports and volumes? I got the figure 1.1900, but 1.1650 does not come out.

I was just looking at the histogram, I didn't count anything.

 
Where do they give out charts like this?
 
In excel)
 
wild_hedgehog:
God forbid .... I thought I was talking to a person and it turned out to be a tree.
you're seeing someone else's accusations again?
"You and I can't hear andwe can't trade." I replied to your statement (we can't trade - you and I). I think it's succinct - nothing personal. Good luck!
 
stranger:

So drew you a yen yesterday, what else? You don't need my inputs or anyone else's. What's your inputs or Myth's or Zorich's or Eidler's or whoever else's? Nothing. But I got to those option levels two years ago because of Myth's thinking . The main thing is that everyone cares about your stats and your entries.

I may drawthe pound for a few months, will it do you any good? No way))))

Fuck the yen )))) is not going down )))) (Yen has finished correcting), entries, forecasts for statistics (because 1 is correct and 5 are missing). Pound is still too early for me to trade.
 
Ishim:
give me a break )))) the yen is not going down )))) (yen has finished correcting), entries, forecasts for statistics (otherwise 1 correct - 5 past). Pound is too early for me to trade.
Forecasts are pampering and your stats are of no interest to anyone but you, I repeat once more just in case you didn't get it from the first one. And to trade it yes, it is early for you.
 
I will decide for myself, and you need the statistics! (yes - trolling doesn't need statistics)
 
If i've got one forex card - for now it's pending, after 3 stops it turns out it's not working with no return. I have one predictive trader - so far, I've got one - while the pending one - after 3 stops it turns out that no no no-go zone works. (now you say this and that - I'll tell you right away.)
