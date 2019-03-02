FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 660

Speculator_:

Sell GBP/USD and EUR/USD

You did well. Don't listen to anyone. But you should have bought more straw.
 
Lesorub:
but justify it?
To whom? For me, I've made my case.)
 
Lesorub:

What to think, already:


I've done a little drawing on your graph.

 
Alexey:
Within your means...

 
Speculator_:

I've done a little drawing on your graph.

and rightly so...

and here's the rationale:


 
Somewhere Teacher was right - clowns. Goodbye.
 
Speculator_:

By the means...

Pity, that would have been interesting.
 
Alexey:
Pity, it would have been interesting.

The drawdown is already off the charts.

 
Speculator_:

Already the drawdown is off the charts.

I feel the pound at 1.56)) Why are you selling, eh? ;)

