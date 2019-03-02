FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 660
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Sell GBP/USD and EUR/USD
but justify it?
What to think, already:
I've done a little drawing on your graph.
You're doing the right thing. Don't listen to anyone. But you should have bought more straw.
Within your means...
I've done a little drawing on your graph.
and rightly so...
and here's the rationale:
By the means...
Pity, it would have been interesting.
The drawdown is already off the charts.
Already the drawdown is off the charts.
I feel the pound at 1.56)) Why are you selling, eh? ;)