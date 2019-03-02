FOREX - Trends, forecasts and implications 2015 - page 569
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
kinky =) both ways =)
Tell me, is schpoking any good? ))))
what was it you said about some kind of bet?
A clear divorce. It's going downhill just as fast. ))))
As a result, the price is still where it was an hour ago and the deposit is gone. ))))
Tell me, is schpoking any good? ))))
What was it you said about some kind of bet?
Let's hope Speculator was in the bay now on eurusd. Otherwise kaput the deposit, despite yesterday's 200 baht profit.
check..... I don't remember.
You said something about the Fed this morning, I don't remember.
Let's hope Speculator was in the bay now on eurusd. Otherwise kaput the deposit, in spite of yesterday's 200 baht profit.